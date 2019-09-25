Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC); CREDITO REAL SA DE CV ORDINARY SHARES M (CRQDF) SI Decreased By 10.03%

CREDITO REAL SA DE CV ORDINARY SHARES M (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) had a decrease of 10.03% in short interest. CRQDF’s SI was 381,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.03% from 423,800 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 147 days are for CREDITO REAL SA DE CV ORDINARY SHARES M (OTCMKTS:CRQDF)’s short sellers to cover CRQDF’s short positions. It closed at $1.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. RBNC’s profit would be $4.25 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Reliant Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 8,637 shares traded. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RBNC News: 22/05/2018 – Reliant Bank Partners with Hytch to Offer Rewards for Ridesharing; 29/03/2018 RELIANT BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33% TO $0.08 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – RELIANT BANCORP INC RBNC.O INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT TO $0.08/SHR

More news for Credito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Credito Real: A High Growth, High ROE, And Extremely Undervalued Mexican Non-Banking Financial Institution – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Credito Real: Opportunity In The International Markets – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

CrÃ©dito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad Regulada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nonÂ–banking institution that provides consumer lending products in Mexico. The company has market cap of $447.87 million. The firm offers payroll lending products to government employees through a network of distributors; durable goods loans for the purchase of durable and household goods through retail chains that permit access to various points of sale; and loans for working capital requirements and investment activities to micro, small, and medium enterprises through a specialized brokers or under the company's own trademark. It has a 5.66 P/E ratio. It also provides loans for women with a productive activity; loans to purchase preowned automobiles; and automobile and commercial vehicles financing services.

More notable recent Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local banks combining in $37.2 million merger – Nashville Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Reliant Bank (nasdaq: RBNC), FirstBank (NYSE: FBK) want to keep buying banks – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) to Acquire Tennessee Community Bank and Community Bank & Trust – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. The company has market cap of $263.01 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures.