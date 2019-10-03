Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Qualys, Inc. (QLYS); GS YUASA KYOTO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (GYUAF) Sellers Decreased By 23.27% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. QLYS’s profit would be $14.91 million giving it 50.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Qualys, Inc.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 28,213 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M

GS YUASA CORP KYOTO ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:GYUAF) had a decrease of 23.27% in short interest. GYUAF’s SI was 111,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.27% from 145,700 shares previously. It closed at $20.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 47.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Among 4 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys has $102 highest and $8500 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 21.79% above currents $77.51 stock price. Qualys had 9 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Qualys, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.03% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 8,345 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 17,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 21,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank And Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York holds 0.02% or 10,846 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc accumulated 379 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 74,399 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Diversified Tru reported 2,575 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru accumulated 0% or 4,480 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 26,984 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 20,311 shares.

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Qualys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QLYS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Another recent and important GS Yuasa Corporation (OTCMKTS:GYUAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Flux Power Seeks U.S. IPO Capital – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019.