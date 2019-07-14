Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN); Highline Capital Management Has Cut Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding By $32.30 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 609,362 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 5.60%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 1.72M shares with $92.62 million value, down from 2.33 million last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.05M shares traded or 43.78% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. NLSN’s profit would be $135.09 million giving it 15.04 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Nielsen Holdings plc’s analysts see 22.58% EPS growth. It closed at $22.86 lastly. It is down 21.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NLSN News: 04/04/2018 – DHS SECRETARY NIELSEN SAYS TRUMP DIRECTED PENTAGON, DHS TO WORK TOGETHER TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD AT BORDER WITH MEXICO; 27/03/2018 – REG-Prospekt — lnvesteringsforeningen Nielsen Global Value; 13/04/2018 – Del Monte Foods and Nielsen Grow Multi-Year Relationship; 15/05/2018 – Brave Warrior Advisors Buys 2.1% Position in Nielsen Holdings; 21/03/2018 – NIELSEN: 20 OF 150 STATE OFFICIALS HAVE SECURITY CLEARANCES; 26/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen Announcement on Temporary Protected Status for Nepal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nielsen Holdings Plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLSN); 19/04/2018 – NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 TO $0.35 PER COMMON SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DHS SEC. NIELSEN SAYS U.S. IS `A WELCOMING NATION’; 05/03/2018 Hearst Television Licenses Nielsen’s Rhiza Platform To Grow Ad Sales Using Local Buying Behaviors

More notable recent Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nielsen Global Media Product Leader to Participate in 6th Annual Bernstein Future of Media Summit – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nielsen Launches Podcast Listener Buying Power Service With iHeartMedia, Cadence13, Stitcher, Westwood One And cabana As Charter Clients – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Advanced Alliance Between Nielsen And Trax Brings New Shelf Insight Tools To US Brands – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NLSN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Nielsen Holdings plc operates as an information and measurement company. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Buy and Watch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides media and marketing information, analytics, and maker and retailer expertise about what and where clients buy, read, watch, and listen.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Berry Global Group had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.