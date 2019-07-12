Analysts See $0.38 EPS for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA); Weatherford International LTD (WFT) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. NSA’s profit would be $21.61 million giving it 19.54 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 253,946 shares traded. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has risen 12.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NSA News: 02/04/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST NOMINATES STEINFORT TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – REG-DB ETC Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Storage Affiliates Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSA); 23/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Increase In Quarterly Common Dividend; 03/05/2018 – REG-DB ETC Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 11/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 23/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates Raises Dividend to 29c; 03/05/2018 – DB ETC: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 23/05/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 83 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 103 sold and decreased their equity positions in Weatherford International LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The Firm currently holds ownership interests in and operates 512 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 32 million rentable square feet. It currently has negative earnings. NSA is the sixth largest owner and operator of self storage properties among public and private companies in the U.S.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.