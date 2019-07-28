Analysts See $-0.38 EPS for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN); MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (MDGEF) Shorts Lowered By 40.43%

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 29.63% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -154.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 71,409 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 63.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 13/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 61c; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys 1.2% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc; 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Present Interim Phase 1 Data on XMT-1522 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeti; 14/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Further Demonstrating Differentiating Aspects of Its ADC Platform Technology at AACR 2018; 28/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE 1 TRIAL OF XMT-1522 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED TUMORS EXPRESSING HER2

MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) had a decrease of 40.43% in short interest. MDGEF’s SI was 13,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 40.43% from 23,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 137 days are for MEDIGENE AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MDGEF)’s short sellers to cover MDGEF’s short positions. It closed at $7.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. The company has market cap of $182.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Immunotherapies and Other Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

More important recent Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roivant and Sinovant launch Cytovant Sciences – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MediGene AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medigene Keeps Eyes On Immunotherapy Prize – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2015. More interesting news about Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medigene AG: Addressing The CAR-T Market Pain Points – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2015.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $176.55 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.