Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND); Freestone Capital Holdings Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $2.01 EPS change or 84.10% from last quarter’s $2.39 EPS. LGND’s profit would be $7.45M giving it 76.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s analysts see -60.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 259,249 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 30/03/2018 – Ligand Enters into Agreement with venBio to Make Worldwide OmniAb® Platform License Accessible to Portfolio Companies; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 67.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 199,005 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 96,608 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 295,613 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 2. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.55 P/E ratio. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider HIGGINS JOHN L bought $108,202. Aryeh Jason also bought $26,753 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Roth Capital. Roth Capital maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.