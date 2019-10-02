Analysts See $-0.38 EPS for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC); Newlink Genetics (NLNK) Sentiment Is 0.57

Newlink Genetics Corp (NLNK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 21 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 37 reduced and sold stock positions in Newlink Genetics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 10.32 million shares, down from 12.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Newlink Genetics Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 20 Increased: 11 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report $-0.38 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 40.74% from last quarter's $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, GlycoMimetics, Inc.'s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 100,265 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. 1.67 million shares valued at $5.31 million were bought by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL on Thursday, September 5.

More notable recent GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "GlycoMimetics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GLYC) Single Biggest Risk For Investors – Yahoo Finance" on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "GlycoMimetics: Still Potential In AML Therapy – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $181.41 million. The firm is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors.

Among 2 analysts covering GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GlycoMimetics has $600 highest and $500 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 30.95% above currents $4.2 stock price. GlycoMimetics had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 5 investors sold GlycoMimetics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 43.69 million shares or 1.95% less from 44.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,882 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,972 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 300,000 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated accumulated 274 shares. 46,376 are held by Citigroup. Invesco Limited reported 4.77M shares stake. Endurant Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,271 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1,380 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). 987,289 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 52,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "NewLink -1.3% on Lumos merger – Seeking Alpha" on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data – Yahoo Finance" published on October 02, 2019

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation for 583,084 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 546,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 88 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,967 shares.

Analysts await NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by NewLink Genetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $44.21 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.0551 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1849. About 391,494 shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) has declined 52.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.80% the S&P500.