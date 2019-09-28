Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Equitrans Midstream (ETRN); ZIVO BIOSCIENCE (ZIVO) Shorts Lowered By 80.25%

Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.ETRN’s profit would be $96.78M giving it 9.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s analysts see -29.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 1.82M shares traded. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE INC (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) had a decrease of 80.25% in short interest. ZIVO’s SI was 1,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80.25% from 8,100 shares previously. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.085. About 43,713 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equitrans Midstream has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 36.88% above currents $14.37 stock price. Equitrans Midstream had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water System. It has a 22.11 P/E ratio. The Gathering System segment include 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 333,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission low-pressure gathering lines.

