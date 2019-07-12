Analysts See $-0.38 EPS for Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX); Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 72.46% from last quarter’s $-1.38 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 125,300 shares traded. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coherent had 8 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) rating on Thursday, March 14. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $162 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Needham. See Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) latest ratings:

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Among 2 analysts covering Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eidos Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.