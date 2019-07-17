Analysts See $-0.38 EPS for Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX); Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Mcdonaldscorp (MCD) Stake

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 38.71% from last quarter’s $-0.62 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Cardlytics, Inc.’s analysts see 26.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 136,426 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 5.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CDLX News: 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Cardlytics Chief Legal Officer Named Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Corporate Counsel of the Year; 20/04/2018 – CARDLYTICS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER NAMED ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE’S CORPORATE COUNSEL OF THE YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $153.0 MLN – $156.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Rev $39.3M; 06/03/2018 CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE

Norinchukin Bank The decreased Mcdonaldscorp (MCD) stake by 6.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The sold 15,886 shares as Mcdonaldscorp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 231,485 shares with $43.96 million value, down from 247,371 last quarter. Mcdonaldscorp now has $162.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.81. About 1.26 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. Longbow maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. Stephens maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $194 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 3,100 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap owns 41,110 shares. Tirschwell Loewy reported 0.2% stake. Fiera Capital owns 25,130 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 233,453 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 21,527 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com. Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 0.25% or 40,312 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication stated it has 7,816 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Intersect Ltd Liability Company has 12,042 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fin reported 375 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny invested 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Washington Co holds 0.15% or 13,947 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.56 billion for 26.07 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Norinchukin Bank The increased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,525 shares to 130,701 valued at $31.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 56,908 shares and now owns 713,712 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was made by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates purchase data intelligence platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $622.92 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates Cardlytics Direct, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach clients through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels; and offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

