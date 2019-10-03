Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Boston Scientific (BSX); EMMI AG LUZERN NAMEN AKT SHARES SWITZER (EMLZF) Sellers Increased By 75% Their Shorts

EMMI AG LUZERN NAMEN AKT SHARES SWITZER (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) had an increase of 75% in short interest. EMLZF’s SI was 700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $930 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. BSX’s profit would be $529.33 million giving it 25.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Boston Scientific Corporation’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 7.77M shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold Boston Scientific Corporation shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.15% stake. 62,370 are owned by Creative Planning. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.34% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 42,623 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt holds 0.68% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 349,800 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,945 shares. Spc Financial invested in 27,190 shares. Blue has 0.15% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 6,784 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8.80 million shares. Bessemer owns 0.62% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 4.31M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 4.17M shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.51% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Raymond James Associate invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Dallas Secs holds 0.49% or 13,150 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 771,043 shares in its portfolio. Clough Capital Prtn Lp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 39.55 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 20.69% above currents $39.15 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.