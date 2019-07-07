Analysts See $-0.38 EPS for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA); Darden Restaurants (DRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Analysts expect Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 5.After having $0.34 EPS previously, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -211.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 187,224 shares traded. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) has declined 3.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AKCA News: 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – UPON CLOSING TRANSACTION, IONIS’ OWNERSHIP IN CO WILL INCREASE BY 7% TO 75%; 08/05/2018 – FDA PUBLISHES STAFF REPORT ON AKCEA’S VOLANESORSEN; 15/03/2018 – Ionis and Akcea Partner to Commercialize lnotersen for hATTR; 17/04/2018 – AKCEA NAMES SARAH BOYCE AS PRESIDENT-MEMBER OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY IONIS AN UPFRONT LICENSING FEE OF $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics Names Sarah Boyce as President and Board Member; 15/03/2018 – IONIS & AKCEA PARTNER TO COMMERCIALIZE INOTERSEN FOR HATTR; 26/04/2018 – Akcea Therapeutics Announces Presentations on Volanesorsen and FCS at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – NEWLY COMBINED AKCEA TEAM PREPARING TO LAUNCH INOTERSEN IN U.S. AND EU FOLLOWING PLANNED APPROVALS IN MID-2018; 12/03/2018 – AKCEA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 1/2 RESULTS OF AKCEA-APOCIII-LRX

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 288 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 199 sold and reduced their positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 102.67 million shares, down from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 173 Increased: 180 New Position: 108.

The stock increased 1.59% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 630,239 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.25M for 22.73 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.21 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.73 P/E ratio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 8.87% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 20,180 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 40,000 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has 3.21% invested in the company for 78,371 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 641,965 shares.