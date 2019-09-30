Analysts See $0.38 EPS for AB Volvo (publ); Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. VLVLY’s profit would be $783.18 million giving it 9.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, AB Volvo’s analysts see -34.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 8,234 shares traded. AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Close Brothers Group PLC (LON:CBG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Close Brothers Group PLC has GBX 1650 highest and GBX 1430 lowest target. GBX 1524’s average target is 8.55% above currents GBX 1404 stock price. Close Brothers Group PLC had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Investec on Friday, May 24. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. Shore Capital maintained Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) rating on Friday, July 19. Shore Capital has “Hold” rating and GBX 1610 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) rating on Thursday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1500 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, September 27. Shore Capital maintained Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Jefferies. See Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 New Target: GBX 1460.00 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1565.00 Maintain

24/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

24/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1610.00 New Target: GBX 1580.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1570.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 1650.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Close Brothers Group plc shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 306.76 million shares or 1.49% more from 302.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Service invested in 438,561 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 20,345 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) for 1,251 shares. Agf Invs holds 0.01% or 17,536 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 13.39M shares. 587 are held by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 25,599 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 183,310 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. Synovus stated it has 356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% or 670 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 597,606 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 3,525 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.37 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 7.55M shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.13 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

The stock increased 0.50% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1404. About 28,392 shares traded. Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CBG News: 09/03/2018 – CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for March; 08/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP, REPORTS NYSE TICKER SYMBOL CHANGE TO “CBRE”; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CBRE Services Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to “CBRE”; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 21/03/2018 – CBRE appraisal values Cielo Mar land at $42M; 08/03/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to “CBRE”; 09/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP INC CBG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $45; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CBRE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – News On CBRE Group Inc. (CBG) Now Under CBRE

More news for Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why Close Brothers Group plc’s (LON:CBG) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Close Brothers Group plc’s (LON:CBG) 4.6% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 04, 2019 is yet another important article.