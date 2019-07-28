Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Uni-Select Inc. (UNS); American Woodmark (AMWD) Sentiment Is 1.46

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 86 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 59 trimmed and sold equity positions in American Woodmark Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 15.35 million shares, down from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Woodmark Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 42 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 35.09% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_UNS’s profit would be $15.68M giving it 8.11 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Uni-Select Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 54,174 shares traded. Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.57M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

C V Starr & Co Inc holds 30.65% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation for 114,008 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 3.94% invested in the company for 52,757 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.32% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 315,711 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Uni-Select (TSE:UNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Uni-Select had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $16 target. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities.

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $509.07 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.