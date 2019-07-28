Analysts See $-0.37 EPS for Transocean Ltd. (RIG); GIVEMEPOWER CORPORATION (GMPW) Shorts Raised By 211.9%

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report $-0.37 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 825.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Transocean Ltd.’s analysts see 23.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

GIVEMEPOWER CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GMPW) had an increase of 211.9% in short interest. GMPW’s SI was 26,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 211.9% from 8,400 shares previously. With 105,100 avg volume, 0 days are for GIVEMEPOWER CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GMPW)’s short sellers to cover GMPW’s short positions. It closed at $0.0101 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GiveMePower Corp. provides building surveying services. The company has market cap of $21,218. The firm engages in basic and advanced building surveys, space calculations to BOMA standards, lease plans, emergency response plans, ADA compliance, roof plans and elevations, and capturing asset data for insurance and financing; onsite, third-party verification, and re-measurement; and suite sheets, site plans, and legal exhibits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services also include architectural floor plans, including basic, standard, and detailed floor plans; industry-specific floor plans that include BOMA and fire safety floor plans; and systems floor plans, such as mechanical, and electrical and lighting plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates invested in 0.31% or 7.23 million shares. Paloma Prtn Management Commerce holds 0% or 16,982 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Japan-based Nomura Holding has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 586,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameritas Invest Inc invested in 149,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Mercantile Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alliancebernstein L P owns 841,853 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mngmt Pro Inc owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 482 shares. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.