Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB); 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Entergy (ETR)

Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 27.59% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. STXB’s profit would be $5.10M giving it 15.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 12.12% EPS growth. It closed at $22.43 lastly. It is down 4.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.55% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETR in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $95 target. See Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) latest ratings:

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 20.11 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity. Marsh Andrew S had sold 8,000 shares worth $705,120.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.88. About 1.09M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 8,554 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 53,164 shares. James Research holds 82,690 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Bp Public Ltd has 0.16% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 44,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 9,093 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. E&G Advisors L P owns 3,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1,070 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Com holds 0.06% or 5,172 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 45,064 shares stake. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.07% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 34,972 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

