Analysts See $-0.37 EPS for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN); Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX) Sentiment Is 2.19

Analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report $-0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 37.04% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s analysts see 54.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 462,334 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc (CPRX) investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 57 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 26 cut down and sold their holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 59.80 million shares, down from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 37 New Position: 20.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics has $95 highest and $6400 lowest target. $80.20’s average target is 7.35% above currents $74.71 stock price. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Seattle Genetics, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Raymond James Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 4,915 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 8.17 million shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 294,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership invested 23.55% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 17,901 shares. Reilly Finance Llc reported 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). United Services Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 85,143 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 128,999 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 6,643 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $567.14 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

The stock decreased 16.77% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 8.25 million shares traded or 344.85% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.32M for 12.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

