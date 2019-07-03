Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE); Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.13% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. PE’s profit would be $117.16 million giving it 12.33 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Parsley Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 68.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.82M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Osisko Gold Royalty (TSE:OR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Osisko Gold Royalty had 2 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Scotia Capital. See Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Upgrade

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.78 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 19.48 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 241,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.75M shares. Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 308,681 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com, a Japan-based fund reported 14,172 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Company invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Virtu Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 12,507 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 609,141 shares. Capital Invsts has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The New York-based Encompass Cap Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.44% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Limited Liability Co invested in 399,290 shares. At Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 30,199 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by Windlinger Jerry.

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Stephens. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Allstate Corporation’s (NYSE:ALL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSE:BOY) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atlantic Power Corporation (TSE:ATP) Trading At A 49% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Points International Ltd.’s (TSE:PTS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (TSE:CP) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 268,896 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 16/04/2018 – Osisko Closes Financing on Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Q; 08/03/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES – SIGNED TERM SHEET WITH VICTORIA GOLD TO BUY 5% NET SMELTER RETURN ROYALTY FOR C$98 MLN ON DUBLIN GULCH PROPERTY; 15/03/2018 – Osisko Releases Resource Estimate for Osborne-Bell; 01/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 5.47% Zinc+Lead Over 10.3 Metres at Pine Point; 15/05/2018 – Midland and Osisko Mining Identify Highly Prospective Geophysical Anomalies Over Their High-grade Copper Bearing Boulder Field, James Bay Area; 28/03/2018 – Niobay Metals announces Closing of Private Placement with Osisko Gold Royalties; 15/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 4.76 % Zinc+Lead Over 9.20 Metres at Pine Point; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Quebec; 26/04/2018 – Osisko Metals Completes Winter Drill Program at Pine Point