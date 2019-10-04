Analysts See $0.37 EPS for ON Semiconductor (ON); QUEBECOR ORDINARY SHARES (QBCRF) Shorts Raised By 1.74%

QUEBECOR INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had an increase of 1.74% in short interest. QBCRF’s SI was 463,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.74% from 455,100 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 201 days are for QUEBECOR INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)’s short sellers to cover QBCRF’s short positions. It closed at $22.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 35.09% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. ON’s profit would be $151.88M giving it 12.39 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s analysts see -11.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 4.62 million shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 09/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces First High Resolution Image Sensors with NIR+ for Improved Night Vision; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of SensL Acquisition; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $1.41B-$1.46B; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Rochester Assembly and Test Facility Expands Manufacturing Operation; 02/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Net $140.5M; 09/05/2018 – ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP ON.O – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ON SEMICONDUCTOR’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Rev $1.38B; 10/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Showcases Innovations in Vision IoT, Battery-free Sensing and Harvested Energy Powered Connectivity

Quebecor Inc. operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.77 billion. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications segment offers high-speed Internet access, mobile television , and other mobile telephony services; analog and digital cable TV services, such as video on demand, pay-per-view, and pay TV; and cable telephony and over-the-top video services. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. This segment also provides telephony, high-speed data transmission, hosting, and cable TV services; and retails and rents DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and console games.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

