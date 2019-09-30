Analysts See $0.37 EPS for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM); Fuling Global – Ordinary Shares (FORK) SI Increased By 38.89%

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $16.52M giving it 10.31 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 105,094 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – First Foundation Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Fuling Global Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FORK) had an increase of 38.89% in short interest. FORK’s SI was 5,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.89% from 3,600 shares previously. With 80,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Fuling Global Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FORK)’s short sellers to cover FORK’s short positions. The SI to Fuling Global Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 630 shares traded. Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) has declined 40.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FORK News: 30/03/2018 – Fuling Global Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 Fuling Global Inc. Recognized by Provincial Government as “Top 20 Private Enterprise in Overseas Investment to Drive Export”

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. $9,815 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares were bought by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A.. Rubin Diane M. had bought 1,000 shares worth $14,970.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Apriem Advsrs holds 20,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 82,893 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Petrus Trust Lta has 16,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). 750,000 were accumulated by Mendon Cap Corporation. 617,911 are owned by Boston Ptnrs. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 14,309 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 24,707 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 177,608 shares.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $681.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $42.33 million. The firm offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It has a 4.29 P/E ratio. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

