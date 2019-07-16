Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Energy Transfer LP (ET); Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Sentiment Is 1.43

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 60 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 42 sold and reduced their stakes in Atara Biotherapeutics. The funds in our database now possess: 46.79 million shares, up from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Atara Biotherapeutics in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 31 Increased: 45 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ET’s profit would be $969.27 million giving it 10.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Energy Transfer LP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 6.32M shares traded. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 10.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Still Bullish On Energy Transfer – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Safe Is Energy Transfer and Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.06 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $1.61 million activity.

Bridger Management Llc holds 5.51% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 4.49 million shares or 5.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.43% invested in the company for 274,229 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Llc Ma has invested 2.13% in the stock. Artal Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 554,320 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.