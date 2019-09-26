Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Duke Realty (DRE); Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 57 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 44 sold and trimmed equity positions in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 82.06 million shares, down from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 19 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. DRE’s profit would be $133.73M giving it 22.74 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Duke Realty Corporation’s analysts see 2.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 2.93M shares traded or 48.74% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Waiting For A Cash Infusion – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “U.S. Government Exercises Option for Additonal Rapivab® for Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) Announces US Government Exercised Option for Additonal Rapivab for Strategic National Stockpile – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triangle drugmaker looks to rebound with estimated $2 billion global market for new drug – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 1.00M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 2.50 million shares. Emory University owns 645,583 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Capital Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 410,888 shares. The New York-based Sio Capital Management Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 489,196 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $324.36 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.17 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.35 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,733 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 494,792 shares. Fil owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,000 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 104,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has 1.14% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 2.58 million shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Long Pond Lp has 1.17 million shares. 273 are owned by Gradient Limited Com. Nomura Asset Company Ltd holds 363,982 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 2.42 million shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 48,667 shares. State Street has invested 0.06% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 2.50% above currents $33.66 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.