Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY); Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Red Hat! (RHT) Holding By $13.28 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Red Hat! Inc. (RHT) stake by 430.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 72,980 shares as Red Hat! Inc. (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 89,918 shares with $16.43M value, up from 16,938 last quarter. Red Hat! Inc. now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.63% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. CHUY’s profit would be $6.21M giving it 16.20 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Chuy's Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 76.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 62,832 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop As Chairman And Jon Howie As A Director; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shareholders Are Down 29% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Chuy's Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 5,189 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 303,400 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 16,635 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Morgan Stanley holds 47,744 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 6,805 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 6,564 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Principal Fin Grp holds 0% or 136,207 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Chuy's Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $402.01 million. The company's restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 75.14 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,246 shares to 41,975 valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 17,687 shares and now owns 351,143 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) was reduced too.