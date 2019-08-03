Analysts See $0.37 EPS for Brown-Forman (BF.B); Maxlinear (MXL) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) to report $0.37 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.76% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. BF_B’s profit would be $175.75 million giving it 37.08 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Brown-Forman Corporation’s analysts see 12.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 867,771 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48

Maxlinear Inc (MXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 69 funds started new or increased positions, while 53 sold and reduced equity positions in Maxlinear Inc. The funds in our database now own: 60.25 million shares, down from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Maxlinear Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 39 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.07 billion. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. for 181,756 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 172,800 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,770 shares.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68 million for 34.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

