Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Yandex N.V. (YNDX); Bluebird Bio Has 1.27 Sentiment

Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 118 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 93 trimmed and sold holdings in Bluebird Bio Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 60.47 million shares, up from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bluebird Bio Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 63 Increased: 83 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report $0.36 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. YNDX’s profit would be $114.65M giving it 24.56 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Yandex N.V.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.85 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.82% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. for 368,090 shares. Sphera Funds Management Ltd. owns 75,000 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Capital Management Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 25,500 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,840 shares.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.