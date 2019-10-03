Analysts See $0.36 EPS for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC); Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut By $304,365 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 31.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 2,955 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 6,286 shares with $649,000 value, down from 9,241 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 1.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $0.36 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 63.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. TTEC’s profit would be $16.74 million giving it 33.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 28,885 shares traded. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has risen 47.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 06/03/2018 CX Leader TTEC Wins Nine Stevie® Awards for Customer Experience Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.89; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss $41.5M; 19/04/2018 – TTEC Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List of World’s Best Service Providers; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Backs 2018 Rev $1.505B-$1.525B; 12/03/2018 – TTEC Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 89c; 12/03/2018 – TTEC SEES FY REV. $1.51B TO $1.53B, EST. $1.53B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Confirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 0.7% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 241,988 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iowa Bancorporation owns 81,314 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ameriprise stated it has 3.72 million shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 90,299 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.88% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 77,369 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation accumulated 210,198 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 16,730 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Btim Corp invested 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 3.46M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,959 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 0.91% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company owns 74,796 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.18 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 36,761 shares to 48,461 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 22,840 shares and now owns 545,710 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 39.43 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.