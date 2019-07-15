Analysts See $-0.36 EPS for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC); Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 40 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 29 reduced and sold holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 31.87 million shares, down from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, TPI Composites, Inc.’s analysts see 2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 263,753 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 15/05/2018 – TPI POLENE PCL TPIPL.BK – QTRLY NET LOSS 49.5 MLN BAHT VS PROFIT 211.3 MLN BAHT; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Capital Management Buys 1.4% Position in TPI Composites; 05/03/2018 Gaming Standards Association Creates Landmark TPI (Third-Party Interface) Standard, Streamlining iGaming Platform Interfaces; 07/05/2018 – TPI and ENERCON Sign Long-Term Wind Blade Supply Agreement in Turkey; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.38 TO $0.42; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $75 MLN AND $80 MLN UNDER ASC 606; 05/03/2018 – Gaming Standards Association Creates Landmark TPI (Third-Party Interface) Standard, Streamlining iGaming Platform lnterfaces; 31/05/2018 – TPI ENTERPRISES LTD TPE.AX – MAINTAINS REVENUE FORECAST OF $50 MLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S EXERCISED OPTION FOR 2 ADDITIONAL BLADE MANUFACTURING LINES UNDER EXISTING MULTIYEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN TO $1.05 BLN

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $903.04 million. The firm also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 570,911 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Received NYSE Notice for Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Requirements; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 17/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Sears and Clear Channel; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Probe at Clear Media Ltd. Non-Wholly-Owned Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for 3.73 million shares. Ares Management Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 0.5% invested in the company for 3.35 million shares. The Illinois-based Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.78 million shares.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 78.57% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.02% EPS growth.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising (International). It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.