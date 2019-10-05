Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Tapestry, Inc. (TPR); Crane Co Has 1.19 Sentiment

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. TPR’s profit would be $101.45M giving it 17.70 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Tapestry, Inc.’s analysts see -40.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 2.97M shares traded. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has declined 34.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPR News: 25/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $56; 21/05/2018 – TAPESTRY – RESIGNATION OF STUART WEITZMAN CREATIVE DIRECTOR GIOVANNI MORELLI; 01/05/2018 – Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman Struggles Weigh on Tapestry Results; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/03/2018 – Tapestry picks former Michael Kors exec Anna Bakst as CEO of Kate Spade; 01/05/2018 – Tapestry 3Q Net $140.3M; 19/04/2018 – TAPESTRY INC TPR.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $53; 21/05/2018 – Tapestry Announced Resignation of Giovanni Morelli; 15/05/2018 – Tapestry Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TAPESTRY 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 50C

Crane Co (CR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 135 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 113 reduced and sold their stakes in Crane Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 36.16 million shares, down from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Crane Co in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 87 Increased: 94 New Position: 41.

Among 5 analysts covering Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Tapestry has $5200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 16.40% above currents $25.49 stock price. Tapestry had 10 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. Wells Fargo maintained Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) on Friday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.45 million for 12.50 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Crane Co. for 233,522 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 611,218 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 68,325 shares. The Florida-based Wilen Investment Management Corp. has invested 1.55% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.03 million shares.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

