Analysts See $-0.36 EPS for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI); Qualys (QLYS) Shorts Increased By 5.38%

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) had an increase of 5.38% in short interest. QLYS’s SI was 3.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.38% from 3.25 million shares previously. With 313,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s short sellers to cover QLYS’s short positions. The SI to Qualys Inc’s float is 10.38%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 393,446 shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation

Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 661,779 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 27/03/2018 – Shrotriya Holds 5.92% Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – RESULTS OF STUDY ON COMBINATION OF BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA TO BE PRESENTED AT 2018 AACR CONGRESS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Volume Surges More Than 13 Times 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 23/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Poziotinib Data in Nature Medicine; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The company was initiated on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $840.84 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Among 8 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan downgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Monness. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Wedbush.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 50.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

