Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Ready Capital (RC); Last Week QUALCOMM (QCOM) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 23. The company was maintained on Monday, January 14 by Evercore. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Edward Jones Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.40% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. RC’s profit would be $16.05 million giving it 10.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Ready Capital Corporation’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 120,209 shares traded. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has declined 3.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited reported 7,872 shares. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 1.90M shares. Benedict Advisors has invested 1.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 22,092 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ironwood Counsel Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,933 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 1.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Century Cos Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.16M shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,345 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Fin State Bank holds 0.06% or 6,949 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Company stated it has 22,400 shares. Csat Advisory L P invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru reported 873 shares stake.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 40.46 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 7.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. On Monday, February 11 THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 40,000 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm loses bid to pause antitrust ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company has market cap of $666.20 million. The firm acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking.