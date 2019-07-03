Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Ready Capital (RC); Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 42.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 115,547 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 384,662 shares with $14.85 million value, up from 269,115 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 105,300 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS)

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.40% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. RC’s profit would be $16.05 million giving it 10.30 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Ready Capital Corporation’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 203,397 shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) has declined 3.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.91% the S&P500.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company has market cap of $661.30 million. The firm acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood initiated WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) rating on Thursday, June 20. Boenning & Scattergood has “Buy” rating and $47.75 target. Stephens maintained WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $51 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,895 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Co. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.71% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 181,017 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 183,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alphaone Service Llc invested in 0.54% or 23,461 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 37,058 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Franklin Resources reported 121,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Grp accumulated 0.32% or 32,348 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 293,605 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Eagle Boston Investment accumulated 0.39% or 22,892 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 683,690 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 51,111 shares.