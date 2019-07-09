Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Quidel (QDEL); Si Financial Group (SIFI)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Analysts expect Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 24.14% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. QDEL’s profit would be $14.33M giving it 39.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Quidel Corporation’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 134,668 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M

Si Financial Group Inc (SIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 30 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 22 sold and reduced their equity positions in Si Financial Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.58 million shares, down from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Si Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 732.77% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. for 106,392 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 90,566 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 204,957 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 512,352 shares.

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $174.90 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity. 25,250 shares were sold by BRYANT DOUGLAS C, worth $1.39 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC women??s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 35.23 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) rating on Monday, April 15. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $74 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of QDEL in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating.