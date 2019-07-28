Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Quidel (QDEL); Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance International had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. See Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $13.5

Analysts expect Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 24.14% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. QDEL’s profit would be $14.34 million giving it 40.88 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Quidel Corporation’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 100,462 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 394,206 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 10.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ship Finance International Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:SFL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Twst.com published: “Ship Finance International Limited: SFL â€“ Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Mondaq.com and their article: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Craig Hallum maintained Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 19,755 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 425,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axiom Investors Lc De has 16,927 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P owns 48,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 5,268 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Northern holds 0.01% or 449,663 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 2,752 shares. Macquarie reported 1.00 million shares. James Investment owns 10,305 shares. 81 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 7,032 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.11% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 40,966 shares.