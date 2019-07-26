Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD); Monetary Management Group Has Cut By $2.70 Million Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake

Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. MOD’s profit would be $17.72M giving it 10.00 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Modine Manufacturing Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 92,987 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 14,260 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 52,521 shares with $9.98M value, down from 66,781 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $956.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $207.96. About 11.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Modine Named Finalist at FCA North American 2019 Supplier of the Year Awards – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Modine Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modine to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. 35,334 shares were sold by Wollenberg Scott D, worth $542,363. Shares for $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $708.71 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.52 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. The insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23100 target. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. BTIG Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Monness on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 13,950 shares to 27,000 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 68,816 shares. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was raised too.