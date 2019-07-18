Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD); EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (ELCPF) Shorts Lowered By 5.17%

EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) had a decrease of 5.17% in short interest. ELCPF’s SI was 3.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.17% from 3.22 million shares previously. It closed at $3.6484 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. MOD’s profit would be $18.26M giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Modine Manufacturing Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 82,212 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $726.91 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. The insider Wollenberg Scott D sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Tuesday, February 12. $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was bought by Appel Dennis P on Friday, March 22.