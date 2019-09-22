Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN); Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $35 highest and $1700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 7.45% above currents $30.05 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 8. See Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. MCRN’s profit would be $25.40 million giving it 11.53 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 527,457 shares traded. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 17.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRN News: 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $237 Million to $243 Million; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $45 Million; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $45 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Milacron Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRN); 15/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Get Milacron M•Powered at NPE 2018: Milacron Launches IoT Suite of Services, Part of New Support and Services Offerings Acros; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 2% to 4%; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $243 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings 1Q EPS 8c

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 48.82 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.09 billion. The Company’s primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit , chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. It has a 166.02 P/E ratio. The firm provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56 million shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management accumulated 90,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 188,400 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 52,239 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 1,725 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Aperio Gru Ltd invested 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 43,992 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Piedmont Invest has 0.11% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 86,640 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Ci, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.71 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has 16,660 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1,100 shares.