Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Hormel Foods (HRL); Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Shorts Raised By 0.81%

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. HRL’s profit would be $192.19 million giving it 28.35 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Hormel Foods Corporation’s analysts see -21.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 1.79 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. WAIR’s SI was 3.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 3.65 million shares previously. With 588,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)’s short sellers to cover WAIR’s short positions. The SI to Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc’s float is 6.83%. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 442,878 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.14% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 240,204 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 14,816 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 4,674 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 5,421 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.07% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mai Management reported 0.02% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Curbstone Fincl invested 0.44% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Raymond James And accumulated 0.02% or 256,314 shares. Us State Bank De holds 2.06M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 0% or 24,455 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 61,493 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 6,818 shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.80 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research. Stephens initiated the shares of HRL in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. The firm supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 134,707 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Northern Trust reported 717,465 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 68,517 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 82,976 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 91,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 48,056 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 10,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.04% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 38,490 shares. 8,402 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 3,845 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).