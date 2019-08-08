Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Hormel Foods (HRL); 7 Analysts Are Bullish Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $8500 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. See Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. HRL’s profit would be $192.96 million giving it 28.39 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Hormel Foods Corporation’s analysts see -21.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 158,694 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40’s average target is -2.15% below currents $40.88 stock price. Hormel Foods had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was initiated by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Buckingham Research.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.91 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.46 P/E ratio. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.87 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

The stock increased 1.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 108,348 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD