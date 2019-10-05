Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM); Mairs & Power Has Decreased Target (TGT) Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Target (TGT) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 59,675 shares as Target (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 839,287 shares with $72.69 million value, down from 898,962 last quarter. Target now has $54.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 4.07 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins

Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter's $0.34 EPS. HESM's profit would be $19.66 million giving it 14.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Hess Midstream Partners LP's analysts see 24.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 320,867 shares traded or 185.91% up from the average. Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has declined 9.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500.

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners LP focuses on processing natural gas and fractionating natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It also intends to engage in terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs; transporting crude oil through rail cars; and storing and terminaling propane. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. Hess Midstream Partners GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.60M for 23.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 3.78% above currents $109.1 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target.

