Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM); Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 83.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 239,940 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 46,475 shares with $499,000 value, down from 286,415 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. HESM’s profit would be $19.52M giving it 14.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 24.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 320,867 shares traded or 183.60% up from the average. Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has declined 9.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HESM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 Hess Midstream Partners LP Announces 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) SUBORDINATED $0.30; 24/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 10/05/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP to Participate in MUFG Oil & Gas Conference; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS A 3.6% QUARTERLY INCREASE COMPARED TO PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92M for 116.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Alps Sector Dividend Dogs Etf (SDOG) stake by 24,467 shares to 217,041 valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab U.S. Small (SCHA) stake by 5,162 shares and now owns 140,983 shares. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) was raised too.

Hess Midstream Partners LP focuses on processing natural gas and fractionating natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It also intends to engage in terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs; transporting crude oil through rail cars; and storing and terminaling propane. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. Hess Midstream Partners GP LLC is the general partner of the company.