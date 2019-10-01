Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Harsco (HSC); Tremblant Capital Group Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 25,528 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 1.00 million shares with $20.89 million value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 4.29M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22

Analysts expect Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30. They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter's $0.4 EPS. HSC's profit would be $28.90M giving it 12.25 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Harsco Corporation's analysts see 71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.96% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.07 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 2,177 shares. Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 2.22% or 1.79 million shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,589 shares. 11,340 are owned by Diversified Trust. Amer Mngmt Company holds 0.08% or 13,118 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 239,590 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 109,668 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). State Bank Hapoalim Bm has 9,657 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.58% or 272,817 shares. Halsey Associates Ct reported 393,824 shares stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 260,133 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 580 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 10.84% above currents $20.3 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity. $25,043 worth of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) shares were bought by Minan Peter Francis.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.