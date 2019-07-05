Analysts See $0.36 EPS for First Community (FCCO); Davita (DVA) Shorts Lowered By 18.78%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) had a decrease of 18.78% in short interest. DVA’s SI was 4.09M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.78% from 5.03M shares previously. With 1.92 million avg volume, 2 days are for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s short sellers to cover DVA’s short positions. The SI to Davita Inc’s float is 3.3%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 946,499 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 20/03/2018 – Social Workers Play Vital Role in Patients’ Overall Health; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.70M giving it 13.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 20,747 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 25.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO)

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease . The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. It has a 73.97 P/E ratio. The firm operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers.

Among 5 analysts covering DaVita (NYSE:DVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. DaVita had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 8.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $141.57 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

