Analysts See $-0.36 EPS for Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT); Friess Associates Has Lowered Its Calix (CALX) Stake

Friess Associates Llc decreased Calix Inc. (CALX) stake by 26.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc analyzed 175,382 shares as Calix Inc. (CALX)'s stock declined 14.94%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 491,519 shares with $3.79 million value, down from 666,901 last quarter. Calix Inc. now has $362.16M valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 44.00% from last quarter's $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Calyxt, Inc.'s analysts see 56.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 10.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Calyxt had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 27.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $355.47 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.