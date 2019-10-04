Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE); Quanterix (QTRX) SI Decreased By 1.06%

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) had a decrease of 1.06% in short interest. QTRX’s SI was 579,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.06% from 586,100 shares previously. With 175,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s short sellers to cover QTRX’s short positions. The SI to Quanterix Corporation’s float is 7.1%. The stock increased 11.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 425,539 shares traded or 100.55% up from the average. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) has risen 109.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QTRX News: 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Quanterix Corp; 20/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation and DestiNA Genomics to Collaborate in Effort to Transform microRNA Biomarker Detection; 08/03/2018 New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quanterix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTRX); 14/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – RPT-QUANTERIX CORPORATION RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017; 08/03/2018 – New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 09/05/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Quanterix Marks Leadership in Accelerating Neurology Research with 100-Publication Milestone; 13/03/2018 – Quanterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter's $0.33 EPS. BHE's profit would be $13.54M giving it 19.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Benchmark Electronics, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 200,506 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 201,769 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 63,829 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 319,136 shares. Moreover, Menta Limited has 0.23% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 21,132 shares. Bogle Investment Lp De has 0.29% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 10,600 were accumulated by Capital Fund. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 142,035 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 134,056 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 52,052 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,920 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 59,388 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Cs Mckee L P holds 0.07% or 32,100 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 1.19% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 20.96 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $617.33 million. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips.

