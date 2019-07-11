Analysts See $0.36 EPS for Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD); LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LMRXF) Shorts Up By 1.38%

Analysts expect Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. T_AD’s profit would be $13.09 million giving it 13.58 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Alaris Royalty Corp.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. It closed at $19.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) had an increase of 1.38% in short interest. LMRXF’s SI was 1.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.38% from 1.04M shares previously. With 85,800 avg volume, 12 days are for LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s short sellers to cover LMRXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.0167 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2602. About 12,410 shares traded. Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Junior U: Is Laramide Going To Graduate? – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2014.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. The company has market cap of $34.82 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in Churchrock and Crownpoint In Situ Recovery projects and La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, as well as La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah.

Among 7 analysts covering Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alaris Royalty had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by IBC. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The company has market cap of $710.60 million. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as gas and oil resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.