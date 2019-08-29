Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA); Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (ARGO) Sellers Increased By 48.75% Their Shorts

Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (NYSE:ARGO) had an increase of 48.75% in short interest. ARGO’s SI was 209,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.75% from 140,500 shares previously. With 131,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (NYSE:ARGO)’s short sellers to cover ARGO’s short positions. The SI to Argo Group International Holdings LTD.’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 73,069 shares traded. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has risen 10.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGO News: 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – IAN MARTIN AM RETIRES AS CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – ITC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC BUYS ARGO CONTACT CENTERS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Argo Mortgage 2 S.r.l.’s Class A and B Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD ARG.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCCEED IAN MARTIN AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 Argo Translation Looks to Future With Rebranding, Website Updates, New Digital Marketing Manager; 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD ALI.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCEEDD IAN MARTIN AM AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 group results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS NAMES RUSSELL HIGGINS TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS CHAIRMAN IAN MARTIN TO RETIRE JUNE 30
Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. UBA’s profit would be $13.12 million giving it 14.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 49,308 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video)
Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. BIDDLE WILLING L had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 12 Biddle Catherine U bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 480 shares.
Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 19,100 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc invested in 4,069 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0% or 26,143 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 20,311 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 159,709 shares. State Street invested in 1.24M shares. 171,814 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Com. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 83,708 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 12,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.
More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Urstadt Biddle Properties’s (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urstadt Biddle’s Slow-Growing Income Stream Is Overvalued Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $779.89 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.07 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.