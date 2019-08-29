Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA); Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (ARGO) Sellers Increased By 48.75% Their Shorts

Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (NYSE:ARGO) had an increase of 48.75% in short interest. ARGO’s SI was 209,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.75% from 140,500 shares previously. With 131,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Argo Group International Holdings LTD. (NYSE:ARGO)’s short sellers to cover ARGO’s short positions. The SI to Argo Group International Holdings LTD.’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 73,069 shares traded. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has risen 10.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGO News: 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – IAN MARTIN AM RETIRES AS CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – ITC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC BUYS ARGO CONTACT CENTERS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Argo Mortgage 2 S.r.l.’s Class A and B Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS LTD ARG.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCCEED IAN MARTIN AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 Argo Translation Looks to Future With Rebranding, Website Updates, New Digital Marketing Manager; 16/05/2018 – ARGO GLOBAL LISTED INFRASTRUCTURE LTD ALI.AX – RUSSELL HIGGINS AO WILL SUCEEDD IAN MARTIN AM AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 group results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS NAMES RUSSELL HIGGINS TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Argo Graphics 7595.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/05/2018 – ARGO INVESTMENTS CHAIRMAN IAN MARTIN TO RETIRE JUNE 30

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.35 EPS. UBA's profit would be $13.12 million giving it 14.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 49,308 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,224 activity. BIDDLE WILLING L had bought 480 shares worth $8,112 on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 12 Biddle Catherine U bought $8,112 worth of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 480 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 19,100 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc invested in 4,069 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0% or 26,143 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 20,311 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 159,709 shares. State Street invested in 1.24M shares. 171,814 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Com. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 83,708 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 12,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Urstadt Biddle Properties’s (NYSE:UBA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Urstadt Biddle’s Slow-Growing Income Stream Is Overvalued Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class A Common and Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $779.89 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.07 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.