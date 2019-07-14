Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Tower International, Inc. (TOWR); 3 Analysts Covering Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Analysts expect Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 67.89% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. TOWR’s profit would be $7.24M giving it 22.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Tower International, Inc.’s analysts see 52.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 69.62% or $12.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 4.68M shares traded or 2271.15% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 28.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rating on Monday, March 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Raymond James maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rating on Monday, March 11. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BIG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $44.0000 31.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $965.84 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.08 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Lots Analyst Still Bearish After New CFO Appointment – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 3,466 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 23,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 37,802 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,281 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 106,188 shares. 125,500 were reported by Bridgeway Cap. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 315,199 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 322,003 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 97,926 shares. Whittier Co invested in 3,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Btim Corporation accumulated 571,008 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake. Snow Cap L P reported 1.13 million shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.42M shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Tower International, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towle & stated it has 1.10M shares. Glenmede Na owns 102 shares. Qs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Smith Asset L P holds 4,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 224,941 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has 246,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Commerce holds 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 166,750 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc stated it has 56,375 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 64,349 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 202,745 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Morgan Stanley invested in 6,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Company Lp accumulated 296 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 15,794 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tower International To Be Acquired At 70% Premium – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) And Wondering If The 47% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tower International, Milacron Holdings, and Infosys Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower International Inc (TOWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Tower International, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Autokiniton Global Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.