Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Tenaris S.A. (TS); KNORR-BREMSE AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (KNRRY) Shorts Down By 95.52%

KNORR-BREMSE AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had a decrease of 95.52% in short interest. KNRRY’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 95.52% from 6,700 shares previously. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 3,882 shares traded. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.69% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. TS's profit would be $209.30 million giving it 18.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Tenaris S.A.'s analysts see -14.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.96 billion. The firm also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers air suspension products for trailers.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $39 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

