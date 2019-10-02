Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA); Microstrategy (MSTR) Sentiment Is 0.79

Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 55 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 70 sold and reduced their positions in Microstrategy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 6.99 million shares, up from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Microstrategy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 52 Increased: 39 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. SONA’s profit would be $8.45 million giving it 10.67 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18,533 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 14,225 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has risen 6.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. It has a 54.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At MicroStrategy Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RAC Insurance to Reduce Costs and Create More Value for its Members by Moving to MicroStrategy Cloudâ„¢ Platform on Azure – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroStrategy Teams with Freddie Mac to Provide Analytics Dashboard to Help Evaluate Loan Performance, Optimize Lending Strategies – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Aims to Grow in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss MicroStrategy’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) 27% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $7.48 million for 49.23 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.43% EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 7.98% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated for 300,393 shares. Clearline Capital Lp owns 55,977 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 2.81% invested in the company for 40,200 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Redmond Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,446 shares.

Since September 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,524 activity. KABBASH CHARLES A bought 700 shares worth $6,524.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Management has 0.02% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 114,458 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 62,053 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com holds 0% or 77,858 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Serv has invested 0.04% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 89,108 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 294,371 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 88,296 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 503,817 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Banc Funds Limited Liability stated it has 1.37M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 23,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 11,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 2,279 shares.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces earnings of $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names George Cody Sheflett, Jr. Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.