Analysts See $0.35 EPS for Select Medical Holdings (SEM); Last Week Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. SEM’s profit would be $47.90M giving it 11.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 29.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 106,839 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM)

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 63.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.17% or 7.50M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 4.11 million shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.06% or 511,328 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,222 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 6,526 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 69,783 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,382 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 436,429 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,994 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Co owns 10,417 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Principal Grp has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 8,484 shares. Tiaa Cref Llc reported 141,619 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. $436,407 worth of stock was bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Thursday, May 2.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Select Medical had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SEM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc has 925,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 99,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) or 76,830 shares. Sei has 226,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 45,851 shares stake. Burney invested in 0.02% or 24,580 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 439,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 73,473 shares. Moreover, Parkside State Bank Tru has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 159 shares. Riverhead Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 14,155 shares. Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 112,207 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3.18M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 1.11 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 142,803 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM).